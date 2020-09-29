ZRA Donates 11,000 Litres Of Seized Cooking Oil

Chipata ~ Tue, 29 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

Zambia Revenue authority has donated over 11,000 litres of seized cooking oil valued at K385, 000 to 20 institutions in Eastern Province.

According to the authority, this is the biggest single donation it has made to various institutions in the province.

ZRA Corporate Communications manager Topsy Sikalinda said the authority always gets excited when it gives to institutions in remote parts of the country.

Mr Sikalinda, whose speech was read by senior corporate Affairs officer Robert Zawe, said ZRA realizes the challenges that various institutions are facing as the country is grappling with the effects of COVID-19.

He said the cooking oil was seized from various importers who wanted to smuggle the commodity into the country.

And speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Chipata District Health director Charles Fanaka commended ZRA for the gesture.

Petauke Boarding Secondary School headteacher Philip Zulu said nutrition is one of the challenges facing schools, correctional facilities and hospitals.

Mr Zulu appealed to ZRA to go further and donate seized maize and soya chunks to them.

Boarding Schools, Hospitals and correctional facilities were among the institutions that benefitted from the donations that were made at the Chipata ZRA office on Monday.