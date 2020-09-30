DEC NAB COPPERBELT FAMILY OVER COCAINE AND ATTEMPTED BRIBERY

Chililabombwe ~ Wed, 30 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

The Drug Enforcement Commission in Chililabombwe, Copperbelt Province, has arrested a 30-year-old business woman and three of her family members for trafficking in cocaine and attempting to bribe a DEC officer.

Drug Enforcement Commission Public Relations Officer Theresa Katongo has stated in a statement that Lizzy Chuba Chileshe, 30, of House No. 2880, Chimwemwe Township in Kitwe, has been arrested for trafficking in 7.55 grams of cocaine.

The suspect has been on the DEC dragnet for a long time.

The Commission has further arrested three of her family members namely, Moses Chuba Chileshe, 40, Danny Chuba Chileshe, 28, and Brian Mwansa, 42, for attempting to bribe a DEC officer with K10,000 in order to have their sister released.

“The case involving the trio has since been handed over to the Anti-Corruption Commission for further investigations and possible prosecution,” Ms Katongo stated.

Meanwhile, the Commission in Lusaka Province has arrested five (05) people for impersonation of DEC, Zambia Revenue Authority and Zambia Information and Communication Technology officers.

The suspects have been identified as Donald Chimase, 26, Lyson Ngoma, 25, Kalata Chanda, 26, Nicholas Mwansa, 25, and 26 year-old Jimmy Ashly Sichimba.

The five (05) were picked from Carousel Shopping Mall where they had gone to demand for money from a Chinese national and proprietor of a named shop by purporting that they were officers from DEC, ZRA and ZICTA.

Initially, the suspects had extorted K30, 000 from the same shop owner and had taken with them two laptops, a CCTV server and Control Unit.

“Members of the public are requested to always demand for an identification card whenever they are approached by any person purporting to be a Law enforcement officer,” Ms Katongo advised.