ECZ Puts Off Voter Registration Meeting With Parties Due To UPND Engineered Court Case

Lusaka ~ Wed, 30 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has postponed the meeting which was scheduled to be held today, 30th September 2020 at 14:00hrs, with all political parties at Mulungushi International Conference Centre.

ECZ Acting Public Relations Manager Syvia Bwalya, on behalf of the Chief Electoral Officer Mr Patrick Nshindano, has announced in a statement to Zambia Reports that the meeting has been moved to a later date on account that some of the issues which should have been discussed are actively before the courts of law, and that any such discussion would be sub judice.

She says the Commission remains committed to engaging all stakeholders regarding the upcoming 2021 General Elections.

The cases before the courts were brought by Chapter One Foundation Limited versus the Electoral Commission of Zambia and the Attorney General in the Constitutional Court.

The other one is for Getrude Imenda (suing in her capacity as Deputy Secretary General of the UPND) versus the Electoral Commission of Zambia and the Attorney General in the High Court of Zambia.

The last time ECZ was professional in the eyes of the UPND was when they won a parliamentary local government by-election in Northern-Province.