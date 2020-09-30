HH SENDS PROXY TO POTRAY ZAMBIA A WAR ZONE

Lusaka ~ Wed, 30 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has sent his proxy, Sikaile Sikaile, to write to the United Nations and the international community, claiming that Zambia is preparing for a war.

Mr Hichilema, through Mr Sikaile, claims that there are clear signs that the Zambian government is preparing to fight a war, adding that the government is driving the country into a terrorism frenzy.

He further talks about unverified information of the Zambian government procuring heavy military armament for Armed Forces.

Under Article 43 (1) e, inciting or assisting any person to invade Zambia with armed forces is treasonable.

The move by UPND to incite and assist people outside the country with information about alleged military weapons is well calculated and can land them into conflict with the law.

The letter, which the UPND are claiming was sent to the UN, also highlights allegations that there is a tribe that is being mistreated and it may rise against other tribes.

Mr Hichilema has further claimed that President Edgar Lungu has threatened to arrest him on criminal charges surrounding privatization of government owned companies and properties that took place over two decades ago.

He further mourns the closure of his propaganda platform, Prime TV, which was shut down by authorities after it started a political and tribal crusade against government and other tribes that led to unprofessional reporting.

The UPND have listed President Lungu, selected cabinet ministers, judicial officials and the police as people allegedly “committing” crimes.

The UPND have already conceded defeated in the fourth coming general elections, claiming that the polls will be rigged.