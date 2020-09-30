Mopani Pays 2,500 Former Contract Workers Their Ex-Gratia Payments

Kitwe ~ Wed, 30 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

Mopani Copper Mines has revealed that over 2,500 former contract workers have so far been verified and paid their ex gratia payments.

Following resumption of operations in May 2020, Mopani

Copper Mines Plc had stated that it would make ex gratia payments to eligible former

employees of mining contractors.

“Mopani Copper Mines Plc can confirm that almost all verifications have been completed

and the exercise to pay ex gratia payments to eligible former mining contractor employees

is nearing the end. The 3rd and final payment will be made within the next two weeks,” the mine stated in a statement issued by its PR department.

“Ex gratia is a purely voluntary payment that was proposed by Mopani/Glencore in the

discussions with Government in April 2020. The proposal to pay ex gratia included eligibility

criteria that have been communicated and have guided the process of verification. Only

mining contractor employees that had not been recalled (in May 2020) and who had

worked continuously at Mopani during the first quarter of 2020 and were in service at the

time of the contractor company’s contract termination were deemed eligible. To date, approximately 2,500 former contractor employees have been verified as eligible

and have received their first and second installments of the ex gratia payments.”

The mine stated that there may be some outliers in the ex gratia verification exercise that will be reviewed for eligibility.

“However, we want to advise that the main exercise is nearing its end. The health and safety of all the people involved in this exercise is important to us and given

the risks of transmission of COVID-19, we urge individuals not to congregate around our

administration offices, but to submit their queries through their former employers in a safe and orderly manner,” the mine stated.