Mucheleka And Others To Remain In Prison As Case Is Adjourned

Kasama ~ Wed, 30 Sep 2020

By ZR Reporter

The matter in which UPND Deputy Secretary General Patrick Mucheleka and others are charged with aggravated robbery and malicious damage has been adjourned.

The Kasama Magistrate Court has adjourned to October 13th and 14th, 2020 for mention and possible commencement of trial.

The four remain detained at Milima state correctional facility.

This is because the Magistrate handling the matter is out of jurisdiction.

Mr Mucheleka and other UPND officials stole NRC Issuance equipment in Lukashya and fired a gun to scare away the registration officers.