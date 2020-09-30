Mucheleka And Others To Remain In Prison As Case Is Adjourned

Kasama ~ Wed, 30 Sep 2020
By ZR Reporter
The Kasama Magistrate Court has adjourned to October 13th and 14th, 2020 for mention and possible commencement of trial.
The four remain detained at Milima state correctional facility.
This is because the Magistrate handling the matter is out of jurisdiction.
Mr Mucheleka and other UPND officials stole NRC Issuance equipment in Lukashya and fired a gun to scare away the registration officers.
And the case of the 10 UPND youths has also been adjourned to the same dates and their bail has been extended.
6 Comments
muntu wandi
Sir where is mr Hakaimbwa Hichibwa to help you come out of the remaind you will be there for one year like mwaliteta
X4
Mucheleka nd yo coleagues,wea ar u today?nd wea iz HH?u thnk guys like kenesius banda,gbm could liv hh with no reason?its gud tht u ar slowly comin to knw th peson u ar dealing with.secondly we as pf party wll neva giv u bonds coz u owez sing to th top of yo voises tht we ar a corupt gvt.prison is wat u dezev whlist plunderer 1 bally is celebratin yo being in jail.
Koswe
Fools belonging to a tribal party. Are exposed hakainde is in the bunker laughing at them cos he is a master of them fools. When are your eyes going to open?
JMS
Mind you mwaliteta’s case never went nowhere now the state is forced to pay in return to the unincompetence of some creatures who just create situation because the are in power, shame.
JMS
Wait and see how your pupert will fall, for so long now criminality has entered Zambia due to manipulation of the judiciary.
JMS
Koswe, where are you talk?