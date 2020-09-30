  1. Home
Politics

Mucheleka And Others To Remain In Prison As Case Is Adjourned

|

Kasama ~ Wed, 30 Sep 2020

By ZR Reporter
The matter in which UPND Deputy Secretary General Patrick Mucheleka and others are charged with aggravated robbery and malicious damage has been adjourned.
The Kasama Magistrate Court has adjourned to October 13th and 14th, 2020 for mention and possible commencement of trial.
The four remain detained at Milima state correctional facility.
This is because the Magistrate handling the matter is out of jurisdiction.
Mr Mucheleka and other UPND officials stole NRC Issuance equipment in Lukashya and fired a gun to scare away the registration officers.
And the case of the 10 UPND youths has also been adjourned to the same dates and their bail has been extended.

6 Comments

  1. muntu wandi

    Sir where is mr Hakaimbwa Hichibwa to help you come out of the remaind you will be there for one year like mwaliteta

    Reply

    • X4

      Mucheleka nd yo coleagues,wea ar u today?nd wea iz HH?u thnk guys like kenesius banda,gbm could liv hh with no reason?its gud tht u ar slowly comin to knw th peson u ar dealing with.secondly we as pf party wll neva giv u bonds coz u owez sing to th top of yo voises tht we ar a corupt gvt.prison is wat u dezev whlist plunderer 1 bally is celebratin yo being in jail.

      Reply

  2. Koswe

    Fools belonging to a tribal party. Are exposed hakainde is in the bunker laughing at them cos he is a master of them fools. When are your eyes going to open?

    Reply

  3. JMS

    Mind you mwaliteta’s case never went nowhere now the state is forced to pay in return to the unincompetence of some creatures who just create situation because the are in power, shame.

    Reply

  4. JMS

    Wait and see how your pupert will fall, for so long now criminality has entered Zambia due to manipulation of the judiciary.

    Reply

  5. JMS

    Koswe, where are you talk?

    Reply

