Lusaka ~ Wed, 30 Sept 2020

Mr Kalimanshi recently held a press briefing in Lusaka which was covered by ZNBC, where he launched party regalia while endorsing President Edgar Lungu as party candidate in the 2021 presidential election.

However, 5FM reports that Mr Mwila has said there must be order in the way people conduct their business and noted that Mr Kalimanshi wants to tarnish the image of the party but warned that he will not tolerate such acts.