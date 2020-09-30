Unnecessary’ Teacher Transfers From Luapula Irk Chilangwa

Kawambwa ~ Wed, 30 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa has said the rate at which the region is losing teachers through transfers is alarming.

Mr Chilangwa, who was addressing teachers at Kawambwa Central Day Secondary School on Tuesday, demanded that the trend must immediately stop.

He revealed that last year alone, over 600 teachers left Luapula Province to “unnecessary” transfers.

Mr Chilangwa said it is disheartening to note that some schools with a staff establishment of 15 teachers are now accounting for only less than five teachers, a situation that he says has affected learner performance.