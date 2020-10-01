Germany Injects K30m Into KAZA Covid-19 Response

Lusaka ~ Wed, 30 Sept 2020

The German Government has committed Euro 1.3 million, about K30 million, to the Government of the Republic of Zambia from the Ministry of Development Cooperation (BMZ) of the Federal Republic of Germany as Covid-19 relief emergency support.

Speaking during Official Launch Of The Covid-19 Response Project on Tourism Dependent Conservation and Communities in the Zambia Component of the Kavango-Zambezi (KAZA) Transfrontier, Minister of Tourism and Arts Ronald Chitotela said the money is from the German Development Bank (KFW).

During a virtual meeting with incoming Germany Ambasador To Zambia With Extra Accredation To Comesa, Dr. Anne Wagner-Michell, representatives From Peace Parks Foundation, KAZA and WWF-Zambia, the Minister said the fund is meant for the Zambian component of the KAZA TFCA.

He said as part of the broad support by the German Government to the KAZA partner states, the committed funds aim to bring relief to local communities, the tourism sector and the management of protected areas in the respective components of the TFCA, where Zambia contributes approximately 25% of the 520,000km2 landscape.

Hon. Chitotela said the funds will enable the Ministry of Tourism and Arts to implement a two tier Covid Relief Project, comprising support efforts towards community livelihoods and biodiversity conservation in the Kafue, Mosi-Oa-Tunya and Sioma-Ngwezi National Parks as well as 10 game management areas of which one buffers the Sioma Ngwezi National Park while the other nine surround the Kafue National Park.

And Dr. Wagner-Mitchell said only yesterday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, together with 20 other Heads of State and Heads of Government, endorsed the Leader’s ‘Pledge for Nature’.

She said the pledge is a 10 point promise to accelerate action to reverse nature loss by 2030 and to tackle global warming.

Ambasador Wagner-Mitchell said this brings the number to over 70 world leaders who have endorsed this pledge – just ahead of today’s UN Summit on Biodiversity in New York under the theme “Urgent Action on biodiversity for sustainable development”.

The diplomat said the global Covid-19 crisis requires global cooperation.

“That is why, as longstanding partner and friend of Zambia, the German Government remains committed to support the Zambian people to control the outbreak of the pandemic and also and especially to mitigate the economic and social consequences of the crisis,” she said.

And WWF Country Director Nachilala Nkombo said WWF seeks to

ensure that humanity lives in harmony with nature, as the people’s survival and that of several species depends on a healthy natural environment.

She said the COVID 19 outbreak and its secondary impacts are a stark reminder of that link.

“The primary source of COVID 19 has been linked to poor management of wildlife and habitats. We also need the availability of water for all to fight COVID 19 succesfully. The prolonged stay of COVID-19 globally has devastated livelihood and economies- leaving nature more vulnerable to further degradation,” she said.

Ms. Nkombo said It is for this reason that WWF launched its New Deal for Nature and People global campaign which underscores WWF’s desire to influence global leaders to commit to the prevention of species extinction and support the conservation of the natural capital on which the survival

and success of the human race depend.