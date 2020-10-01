HH, KAMBWILI AND MUMBA ARE HELL-BENT ON CAUSING ANARCHY AHEAD OF 2021 ELECTIONS – SEAN TEMBO

Lusaka ~ Thur, 1 Oct 2020

ZR Reporter

Opposition Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) president Sean Team has sounded an alarm to Zambians that opposition leaders Hakainde Hichilema, Chishimba Kambwili and Nevers Mumba are planning to cause confusing ahead of the 2021 general elections.

He says the opposition leaders being led by Mr Hichilema of UPND have been conducting themselves in an unreasonable manner by seeking to create a narrative that everything about Electoral commission of Zambia (ECZ) is wrong.

“These leaders have been condemning all the Commissioners at ECZ, they have been condemning the Chief Electoral Officer, they have been condemning each and every activity undertaken by the Commission. To them, nothing and no one is good at ECZ. Everything is bad,” he said.

Mr Tembo, a critic of the PF government, has further observed that the conduct of the trio has potential to cause anarchy and jeopardize the continuity of the Republic.

“It is therefore our appeal to these gentlemen that they stop practicing a scorched earth policy in their politics, failure to which, they need to be able to bear the consequences of their actions,” he said.

And Mr Tembo says the arguments by ECZ over online voter registration and updating of the voter register are valid and reasonable.

He says he sees nothing wrong to pre-register especially that the process of online registration is optional.

“Given the fact that the online voter pre-registration process is not final and it is also optional, the arguments that have been advanced by some of the opposition leaders that citizens in rural areas will be disenfranchised because they do not have smartphones nor internet, do not carry any water. That is because even if a citizen does not do the online voter pre-registration, they will still be able to register as a voter without any qualms,” he said.

“On the issue of developing a new voters roll as opposed to updating the 2010 voters roll, we share the views of the Electoral Commission of Zambia that a fresh voters roll that is done from scratch is likely to be more accurate than updating the existing voters roll,” Mr Tembo said.