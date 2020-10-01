Kitwe’s Chingola Road Cemetery Runs Out Of Low Cost Burial Space

Kitwe ~ Thur, 1 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

The Kitwe City Council says low cost burial space at the Chingola Road Cemetery has been depleted.

KCC Town Clerk Mbulo Seke has stated that to this effect, low cost burial space will be Nakayombo Cemetery.

“This serves to inform members of the general public that Chingola Road Cemetery Low Cost burial space has been depleted and is not likely to continue providing the service beyond two months. To this effect, the low cost burial space will be accessed at Nakayombo Cemetery catering for the northern part of the city and the same low cost burial space will, also, continue to be accessed at Chisokone and Zamtan Cemeteries to cater for the southern part of city,” Mr Seke stated.

He stated, however, that only medium and high cost spaces are available at Chingola Road Cemetery.

“We further advise that burial space for medium and high cost are still accessible at Chingola Road Cemetery. Kitwe City Council offers burial space services at various cemeteries in the city according to different levels of affordability and client choices,” Mr Seke stated.