No Extension For Road Tax Payments, RTSA Warns Motorists

Lusaka ~Thur, 1 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) says the agency will not be offering any extension for the payment of Road Tax for the fourth quarter of 2020.

In a statement issued by Head of Public Relations Frederick Mubanga, the Agency advises motor vehicle owners whose Road Licences (Road Tax) expired on 30th September 2020 to pay.

The statement further reminds motorists, fleet owners and the general public that driving a motor vehicle without or with expired Road Licence on a public road is an offence under the Road Traffic Act No.11 of 2002.

The Agency has since warned that RTSA will enforce the law in its totality and all those found wanting will be charged in accordance with the provisions of the law.

And the Agency has encouraged people who wish to pay using online services to do so.

Under the Road Traffic Act No.11 of 2002, driving a motor vehicle without road tax and drivers lincence is an offence and motorists are as well required by law to ensure that their vehicles are roadworthy.