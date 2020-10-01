PARLIAMENT RATIFIES MVUNGA’S APPOINTMENT AS BOZ GOVERNOR

Lusaka ~ Thur, 1 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

Parliament has ratified the appointment of Christopher Mvunga as Bank of Zambia governor.

Mr Mvunga, the former deputy Secretary to the Cabinet, was appointed by President Edgar Lungu on August 22, 2020, after the dismissal of Dr Denny Kalyalya.

When his appointment was tabled before the house, some UPND members of parliament, as usual, opposed the appointment and called Mr Mvunga a cadre.

However, the majority members of parliament were in support and ratified the presidential appointment.