Privatisation Inquiry Coming – President Lungu

Lusaka ~ Thur, 1 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

President Edgar Lungu has assured that a commission of inquiry to investigate the privatisation of national assets will soon be instituted as Zambians have demanded to know what went wrong during the process.

President Lungu said today when he received a petition for setting up of an inquiry into the privatization process that it is time those who might have misconducted themselves during the privatisation process to answer for their actions.

A consortium of 10 civil society organization and students’ unions presented the petition at State House today on behalf of 40,000.

The Head of State said the topic has been on people’s mind for a long time hence and there is the need to put it to rest.

The President said the law allows him to set up an inquiry without consulting anyone, but added that he will, however, consult so that experts can advise on terms of reference.

And speaking on behalf of students, Evelyn Hone College Student Union president Namwaka Malama said citizens feel that the country was betrayed by those who were given the opportunity to sell national assets during the privatisation process.

Young African Leaders Initiative president Andrew Ntewewe said the national assets were deliberately undervalued for selfish gain.

He said several people died because of privatisation.

Mr Ntewewe then presented a petition with forty thousand signatures requesting the President to set up an inquiry.

Those who presented the petition include students from University of Zambia (UNZA), Copperbelt University (CBU), National Institute for Public Administration (NIPA), Evelyn Hone College and civil society organisations.