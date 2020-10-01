October 1, 2020
By ZR Reporter
Vice President Inonge Wina is tomorrow expected on the Copperbelt for a three-day working visit, provincial chairman Nathan Chanda has disclosed.
He said the Vice-President will arrive at South Down Airport in Kalulushi at 16:00 hours tomorrow and will depart for Lusaka on 5th October, 2020.
Mr Chanda, who is also Luanshya Mayor, has asked people of the Copperbelt Province, to give Mrs Wina a benefiting welcome under the new normal.
One Response to “Veep Dates CB”
Infinity War
She’s just going to deceive and tell lies to people