Veep Dates CB

October 1, 2020

By ZR Reporter

Vice President Inonge Wina is tomorrow expected on the Copperbelt for a three-day working visit, provincial chairman Nathan Chanda has disclosed.

He said the Vice-President will arrive at South Down Airport in Kalulushi at 16:00 hours tomorrow and will depart for Lusaka on 5th October, 2020.

Mr Chanda, who is also Luanshya Mayor, has asked people of the Copperbelt Province, to give Mrs Wina a benefiting welcome under the new normal.