Bondholders Start Talks With Zambia Over Standstill Request

Lusaka ~ Fri, 2 Oct 2020

Zambia has started talks with its bondholders a day after an investor committee rejected the country’s request for an interest-payment standstill, saying it needed more information on restructuring plans.

Bloomberg understands that Dialog has commenced between representatives of some of the Eurobond holders and Lazard Freres SAS and White & Case LLP, a company which is advising Zambia’s government, according to two people familiar with matter, who asked not to be identified as the talks are sensitive.

Assurances from Zambia’s finance minister that Zambia won’t default and has budgeted to meet interest payments have so far eased fears among holders of the notes, which extended declines on Thursday to trade at less than half their face value.

The government asked for a six-month suspension of coupon payments of as much as $120 million.

Zambia’s finance ministry and Lazard didn’t respond to messages and telephone calls seeking comment. Rafael Molina, managing partner at Newstate Partners LLP which is advising the bondholders, declined to comment.

Zambia plans to ask holders of its three Eurobonds totaling $3 billion on Oct. 20 to agree formally to the six-month interest payment suspension, starting on Oct. 14.

A coupon payment of $42.5 million is due on that date, though the country has no principal payments due until September 2022, when a $750 million note matures.

– Bloomberg