Drunk Kitwe Woman Kills Her 8-Month-Old Baby

Kitwe ~ Fri, 02 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

Police in Kitwe have arrested a 29-year-old woman for allegedly causing the death of her eight months baby.

Memory Chungu is alleged to have slept on her baby while in a drunken state, leading to the death.

Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga has confirmed the incident in an interview.

“Memory Chungu allegedly caused the death of her child after she took some alcohol and slept on her child, Margret Kunda, who was later taken to Hospital where it was pronounced dead,” Mrs Katanga said.

Mrs Katanga said the incident happened yesterday and was reported to police by the suspect’s elder sister.

Mrs Katanga said the suspect has since been detained in police custody.