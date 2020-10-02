Economist Intelligence Unit Predicts PF Victory

Lusaka ~ Thur, 1 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

The ruling Patriotic Front (PF), led by the president, Edgar Lungu, is expected to retain power during the 2020-24 forecast period, given the increasing erosion of Zambia’s democratic norms, the Economist Intelligence Unit has predicted.

In its latest report for Zambia, the EIU stated that the run-up to the 2021 legislative and presidential elections will be a particularly unstable period.

Meanwhile, the EIU has appreciated the fact that the Coronavirus pandemic continues weakening economic prospects for most

Zambians.

” Despite the rising infection numbers, Mr Lungu has gradually eased lockdown

measures affecting daily life, in order to avoid sparking public protests against the lockdown; on September 11th, he announced that schools and bars could reopen. This approach will pose a dilemma as the virus spreads, increasing the risk of a public health disaster (a significant

percentage of Zambians have compromised immune systems owing to HIV/AIDS).

Another risk to political stability in 2020 emanates from popular hostility towards the growing influence of China, Zambia’s main creditor,” the EIU states.

The Economist Intelligence Unit, a member of the Economist Intelligence Group, is a specialist publisher serving companies establishing and managing operations across national borders.

For 60 years, it has been a source of information on business developments, economic and political trends, government regulations and corporate practice worldwide.