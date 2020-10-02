FISP Fertiliser Stolen In Mambwe

Mambwe ~ Fri, 02 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

Over 900 by 50 kilogramme bags of fertilizer under the Farmer Input Support Programme have gone missing in Mambwe District, Eastern Province.

The fertiliser, which is worth K237, 750, went was stolen from the Ministry of Agriculture storeroom on 14th August 2020.

Senior Assistant Commissioner of police for Eastern Division Kennedy Chibwe told journalists that senior agricultural officer for Mambwe District Charles Bwembya reported that the fertiliser went missing from the storeroom where it was being kept.

Mr Chibwe said three people have since been apprehended in connection with the matter.

He said one of the suspects, Jacob Banda, who was working at the storeroom went missing after the fertiliser was stolen.

Mr Chibwe says Banda was arrested after police instituted investigations into the matter.

He named other suspects that are in police custody as Misheck Banda and Douglas Sakala.

Mr Chibwe said police are still investigating the matter.

He also said police in Chipata have detained a fuel attendant at Engen filling station in connection with the theft of over K70,000.

Mr Chibwe said the fuel attendant who is on police bond is expected to appear in court on October 13.