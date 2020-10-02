Kalulushi Council Suspends 4 Councillors

Kalulushi ~ Fri, 02 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

The Kalulushi Municipal Council has with immediate effect suspended four councillors for alleged gross misconduct.

Council Assistant Public Relations Manager Lidah Kamanga has confirmed the development in an interview.

“The four Councillors namely Febby Simwanza of Lulamba ward, Maureen Mwape of Lukoshi ward, David Kapeso of Ngweshi ward and Modestor Kabwe of Twaiteka ward, were suspended during an ordinary Council meeting held on 29 September, 2020 for unruly conduct during a committee meeting held on 19 June, 2020 while Councillor Clement Njobvu was reprimanded,” Ms. Kamanga stated.

She said on 19th June, 2020, during the Planning and Information Management System Committee meeting, the named Councillors conducted themselves in an unruly manner which in turn disturbed the proceedings of the committee meeting.

“Following this disorderly behaviour, the Council at its ordinary meeting held on 24 July, 2020 constituted an Ad hoc Committee in accordance with paragraph 14 of the Councillor’s code of ethic enshrined in the Local Government Act No. 2 of 2019 in order to investigate the cause of the Councillors unruly behaviour and thereafter make recommendations to the Council on what action should be taken against the named Councillors,” she added.

She said the Ad hoc committee investigated the matter and invited the five Councillors to a case hearing on 5 August, 2020, to give them an opportunity to be heard in order to fulfill the requirements of natural justice but unfortunately, only Councillor Njobvu appeared before the Ad hoc Committee while the rest refused citing various unjustifiable reasons.

“The findings of the committee established that the Councillors breached the provisions of the Councillors code of conduct and the committee came up with various recommendations against each Councillor with corresponding penalties as prescribed in the Act and in accordance with the gravity of the offence committed,” Ms. Kamanga said.

She said Councillor Simwanza has been suspended for 6 months for violent behavior and use of abusive language in a meeting, among other offences, while Councillors Modestor Kabwe, Maureen Mwape and David Kapeso each face 2 months suspension for use of abusive language in a meeting, among other offences.