Kansanshi Upgrades Nkana-College Road

Kansanshi Mine has upgraded to acceptable standards the Nkana-College road in Solwezi using the Chip and Spray method.

The stretch covers over 1.5 kilometres and had been in deplorable state before the recent works by the mining giants.

Solwezi Municipal Council Assistant Public Relations Manager Esther Chirwa said the road works have been implemented through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Solwezi Council has with Kansanshi Mine where part of the property rates to be remitted to the Local Authority are channeled towards improving selected township roads using Chip and Spray.

She has further disclosed that since 2018, four roads have been upgraded under the Memorandum of Understanding.

Ms. Chirwa has named some of the roads upgraded as the Floriana-Crossroads, Floriana-Nursing School, Messengers-Kizhingezhinge roads and the recently upgraded Nkana-College road.

She has since assured residents in the district of the Council’s committiment to improving the road infrastructure in the mining town.