UPND PLANNING TO CAUSE DISORDER IN NORTHERN PROVINCE

Kasama ~ Fri, 2 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

With strict instructions from the UPND leadership in Lusaka, UPND cadres have been told to started mobilizing young people and cause confusion and civil unrest in Northern Province.

The plan will look like the youths are demanding the release of Patrick Mucheleka, but the whole purpose of the civil unrest is to make the country ungovernable.

Mucheleka and others were arrested after they ambushed government offices at a National Registration Cards-NRC centre where some government equipment was stolen.

Police charged the trio with aggravated roberry and malicious damage and the matter is currently in court.