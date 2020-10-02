UPND PLANNING TO CAUSE DISORDER IN NORTHERN PROVINCE

Kasama ~ Fri, 2 Oct 2020
By ZR Reporter
With strict instructions from the UPND leadership in Lusaka, UPND cadres have been told to started mobilizing young people and cause confusion and civil unrest in Northern Province.
The plan will look like the youths are demanding the release of Patrick Mucheleka, but the whole purpose of the civil unrest is to make the country ungovernable.
Mucheleka and others were arrested after they ambushed government offices at a National Registration Cards-NRC centre where some government equipment was stolen.
Police charged the trio with aggravated roberry and malicious damage and the matter is currently in court.
Ken Sex Legendary
As a country we have a police service in place who are equal to the task to anyone causing confusion and civil unrest to the nation. Let them try it otherwise they will regret having done it. These youths are on a path to join their incarcerated colleagues in prison… Lwenu ba guy, tukashala tulemilila abakashi benu!!!!
MABOLO
Kikikikikikikiki… You’re naughty!!!!!
Dorfrlyn Sojin
Everything upnd, you’re cowards pf guys. Thus way you’re failing to do tight things for such a long period in power. Because you’re wasting your time accusing upnd. When people are planning evil,you can’t see them. But how possible is it that every time upnd is planning this,is planning that. How do you know about it? If you’re sure of your reports,then you’re part of them. When pf are planning, we don’t report or either you don’t see them. Why? They are real planners. You can not plan evil in public. But for pf,we just it happening. No rummers of planning. Shame to you of guys. Do what you’re suppose to do. If it was me, Dorfrlyn Sojin, I could have sue you for force allegations and deformation of character. Idiots.