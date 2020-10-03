384 Years Slapped On Taxi Driver Behind A Series Of Attacks On Ndola Women

Ndola ~ Sat, 03 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

The Ndola High Court has sentenced a 23-year-old man to 384 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Felix Mwape, a taxi driver was behind a series of attacks on women last year.

During trial, the court heard how Mwape would attack women, especially those who operated mobile booths, after which he would rob them and in some instances rape them.

The victims narrated how Mwape threatened some of them with a knife and a Taser gun if they did not do what he wanted.

In his defence, Mwape accused some of the victims of being prostitutes who demanded for money after he had sex with them.

He told court that he did not know some of them and that he was falsely implicated.

But after trial, Mwape was found guilty and convicted in all seven counts of aggravated robbery, rape, indecent assault and unlawful wounding.

And in mitigation, Mwape’s lawyer, John Kayuni said Mwape regretted his action and was receiving counselling for his immoral behavior.

“My client pleads for maximum leniency and in future he will become a GBV ambassador,” Dr Kayuni said.

But Ndola High Court judge Yvonne Chembe dismissed his plea, stating that Mwape was ungrateful who showed no remorse while trial was conducted in court.

“My observation of the convict is that he was cocky, unapologetic and almost happy. He did not appear remorseful at all. He added misery to the victim by suggesting through his lawyers that some victims were prostitutes who demanded to be paid money after sex,” judge Chembe said.

Judge Chembe then sentenced Mwape to 40 years’ imprisonment with hard labour in the seven counts of aggravated robbery, 25 years in the three counts of rape, 15 years for indecent assault, nine months for assault and theft while five years for unlawful wounding and theft.

Judge Chembe described Mwape as a psychopath who was dangerous to society.