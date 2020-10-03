HH IS POLTICALLY WEAK AND SELFISH, HE CAN GO TO HELL – SEAN TEAMBO

Lusaka ~ Sat, 03 Oct 2020

BY ZR Reporter

Patriots for Economic Progress (PEP) President Sean Tembo – PeP says the disintegration and subsequent “death” of the opposition alliance is because UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema is a selfish and politically weak politician.

He says Mr Hichilema and his followers have been advancing that every other opposition political party must agree with them and work in concert with them, failure to which, such a political party is a surrogate of the ruling PF.

But he says such moves constitute political blackmail.

“ Mr Hichilema postulates that all opposition political parties must unite in order to remove a ruling party and that it is irresponsible and unpatriotic for us in the Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) to seek our own identity by standing on our own, but the question that l wish to pose to Mr Hichilema is; did he, together with his UPND unite with PF in 2011 to kick out the MMD Government of the day?” he asked.

Mr Tembo has also complained that Mr Hichilema has a habit of using political partners to advance his UPND agenda adding that Mr Hichilema is a politically weak person and he knows it deep down his heart that he does not possess the mental strength and ability necessary to kick out the PF.

“Mr Hichilema is not just a weak guy, he is also a selfish guy, he is not willing to give away even a single constituency or ward in return for the support of people like myself. He wants it all to himself,” he said.

Mr Tembo has further charged that Mr Hichilema’s political career to succeed and for him to enter State House, Mr Hichilema will need the support and assistance of strong political players.

However, he says those strong political players will be unlikely to offer their support for free because of Mr Hichilema’s inborn selfishness.

The PF critic has also brought to the fore that Mr Hichilema has never helped in any way, especially on courts cases against the PF but only want support for his UPND agenda.

“Being politically weak and yet selfish and crooked, Mr Hichilema feels that he is entitled to Sean Tembo’s political support. How dare you sir! Just like Sata and his then PF fought and beat MMD, you sir need to fight and beat PF by yourself. We at PeP shall also seek to fight and beat PF by ourselves. It is each man for himself and God for us all”, he said.

The outspoken Tembo has also gone for opposition NDC leader Chishimba , describing him as a politically naïve person.

He said Mr Kambwili should be dreaming if he thinks Mr Hichilema will give him a position of running mate.

“Even politically naive people like embattled Chishimba Kambwili who think that Mr Hichilema will make him his running mate will soon bite the dust. Now, these two attributes of being politically weak and yet selfish puts Mr Hichilema in a catch 22 situation… and today, you feel that you’re entitled to our support as you seek to fight the Electoral Commission of Zambia on very flimsy matters? Well, you sir can go to hell,” Mr Tembo said.