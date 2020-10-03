Kanankantapa road works elates RDA

The Road Development Agency (RDA) has commended a local contractor, Luvias Investment Limited for the works done so far in Kanankantapa farming block area where it is upgrading to bituminous standards approximately 55km of unpaved roads in Chongwe district, Lusaka province at a cost of K579, 066,336.46.

Director Communications and Corporate Affairs Masuzyo Ndhlovu said that the indigenous contractors should be supported to even work on bigger projects such as on Trunk roads.

Mr. Ndhlovu said RDA’s expectation is to have quality road infrastructure that is going to support economic development especially in Kanankatampa farming block.

“We want to support the agricultural activities in this area, when you talk about farming inputs and the produce as you get to the markets, you need to have a road that is accessible and has connectivity, ” Mr. Ndhlovu explained

.

Mr. Ndhlovu was speaking to journalists in Chongwe district when he inspected road projects.

RDA Lusaka Regional Manager Eng. Pandeki Chabala said the works done so far are at 6% and expected completion of works is October 2022.

Eng. Limpo Mubita from Allione consultants expressed happiness with what they have done so far without any major challenges.

He said the target was to cover at least 5km of the stretch before the onset of the rains.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ndhlovu inspected the section between Kamilulu and Luangwa Bridge on Great East road in Rufunsa district where periodic maintenance works are about to start.

He said the contractor Buildcon will soon move on site and start mobilizing work.

Regional Manager Eng. Chabala is anxious to see to it that periodic maintenance commences as soon as possible before the rainy season.

Eng. Chabala said before a full rehabilitation of the road is done, an undertaking of holding maintenance has been put in place to keep the road in shape.

Some of the works include patching of portholes and replacing some of the corroded culverts which keep collapsing.

Eng. Chabala emphasized that worst sections of the road will have to be rehabilitated.

Buildcon investments limited Chief Executive Officer Moses Mubanga said the areas which are bad will be given priority before the rainy season.

The total cost of the contract is approximately K498740386.00 and the expected completion of the works is January 2020.