VEEP GIVES LAND TO 500 KITWE FLOODS VICTIMS

Kitwe ~ Sat, 03 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

Vice President Inonge Wina has directed all Provinces to relocate people in flood prone areas to safer areas in order to avoid lose of lives and property during the coming rain season.

Speaking in Mufuchani, Kitwe where she handed over letters of offer and building materials to 500 flood victims, Mrs Wina said government does not want to be attending to similar flood challenges every year.

Mrs Wina said government spends a lot of money in addressing the flood problems every year a situation that needs to be addressed permanently.

She said the initiative to give land and building materials by government to those who were affected by floods is in line with the ‘Build Back Better’ program being implemented by the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit-DMMU.

She said government wants people to be free during the rain season so that their energies can be channeled to other productive activities and that the gesture will be replicated to all other flood victims.

Meanwhile Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit-DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe said the 500 people will also be given farm land where they will be supported with farming inputs.

The National Coordinator told the Vice President that the area given to the affected families will be equipped with 30 boreholes, feeder roads and other social amenities to better their lives.

And Copperbelt Province Minister Japhen Mwakalombe thanked the Vice president for the gesture to the people of Copperbelt.

He said the recepients of the land will forever be indebted to government for thinking of them in such a critical time.