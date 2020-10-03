Well done RTSA for offering Online Payment System!

Lusaka 02/10/20 – THE Zambian Roads & Highway Safety Group (ZRHSG) would like to congratulate the Road Safety and Transport Agency (RTSA) for having a working online platform where their services can be accessed.

The Group is pleased that the majority of their members have had great success in getting their road tax, road fitness and other services provided by RTSA from the comfort of their homes and offices using these online platforms. This has helped reduce on the number of wasted hours spent queueing at RTSA offices, the Post Offices and other places for these services.

This is also helping in preventing the spread of the corona virus among motorists and other road users.

“The Zambian Roads and Highway Safety Group is therefore urging its members and car owners to familiarise themselves with this online system and to utilise it to pay for services provided by RTSA,” says Group Admin Mthoniswa Banda.

The Group is urging RTSA and its partners who are managing this online system to perfect it and make it user friendly to all the users especially those who are not on Zamtel networks and those without visa cards. The system needs more options for mobile money payments using all available mobile money channels while insurance companies should ensure car insurance details are uploaded in real time on this RTSA online system.

“The Group is aware of the many challenges that some motorists and car owners using the same online platform have experienced in the course of using the system from insurance details not appearing to failure to pay using the Zampay mobile money system or the VISA cards.”

The Group further urges RTSA to heed to the demands by motorists and car owners to have their quarter system improved to run concurrently from the day a person pays so that that the end of the quarter is different for each car owner depending on when they paid for the services, like it is done for car fitness. This will help further decongest RTSA offices and the online system.

RTSA has proven that Government services can safely and conveniently be provided via mobile and online platforms and that there is no need therefore for long queues at government offices when online platforms can be utilised.

Background Information

The Zambian Roads & Highway Safety Group (ZRHSG) is a registered road safety and road health group with over 4,300 members who promote an improved road network and road safety in Zambia. The Group offers space for sharing personal experiences and knowledge on road safety issues on Zambian roads and Highways.