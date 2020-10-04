Cops Urged To Prepare For Retirement To Avoid Destitution

Lusaka ~ Sun, 03 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

Police officers have been advised to adequately prepare for retirement to avoid destitution after they leave the service.

Speaking during the 20th celebration for millennium intake at Lilayi Police College in Lusaka, Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Administration Eugene Sibote has said many officers have in the past failed to provide for themselves and their families after retirement because of not preparing adequately.

And Mr Sibote commended the officers for their commitment to the service and dedication to protect the country for the last two decades.

Mr Sibote also commended the 473 officers for constructing an office block for the K-Nine section at Lilayi Police College, to commemorate their 20th anniversary, at a cost of K300, 000.

He urged the officers to continue upholding discipline and allegiance to the government and the people of Zambia.

Meanwhile, intake representative and organising committee Chairperson Innocent Makukwani said the group decided to construct the office block as a way of contributing to infrastructure development at the institution.

And Lilayi Police College Deputy Commanding Officer Simon Mbaulu said the new office block will mitigate the inadequate office space at the college and enhance service delivery to the public.

The event was commemorated under the theme ‘twenty years of unbroken service, embracing teamwork and devotion to duty for the peace and security of Mother Zambia.’

All the officers received long service medals while others were promoted.