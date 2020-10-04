ISOKA MAN KILLS 82-YEAR-OLD FATHER FOR UNKNOWN REASONS

Police in Isoka district have arrested a man for the murder of his father on Saturday.

He has been identified as Joseph Sikanyika of Kasyasya village who allegedly shot dead his his 82-year-old father, Anderson Sikanyika.

He reportedly shot his father multiple times in both legs.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Joel Njase has said the deceased was home when loud shots were heard minutes before midnight.

Mr Sikanyika was rushed to the clinic where he was pronounced dead and a search for the suspect was instituted this morning.

A muzzleloader which Andrew allegedly fired has been recovered in a rocky hill, metres from his house and has been charged with murder.

Police have also recovered illicit drugs, iron bars and gun powder which were in his cassava field.

The motive of the attack is yet to be known.

