President Lungu Calls On Catholics To Look After Priests

Lusaka ~ Sun, 04 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

President Edgar Lungu has encouraged the Catholic faithfuls to look after their priests.

President Lungu has said helping the priests and the church is another way of giving back to the community.

He said Catholic members should do their best to take care of their priests because they work very hard to attend to the needs of their congregations.

President Lungu said this when he attended Mass at Lusaka’s Regina Pacis Parish in Chawama constituency.

The Mass was cerebrated in honor of Parish Priest Father Anthony Salangeta who has been in priesthood for ten years.

And Speaking during homily, Father Gabriel Mwanamwalye urged Zambians not to use social media to peddle hate against each other.

He said the use of vulgar language and hate speech is a source of worry in the country .

And Organizing Chairperson, Joseph Ngoma said Christians in Chawama are happy that President Lungu did not completely lock down the country as a way of fighting COVID-19.

The President was accompanied by Minister of Chiefs Lawrence Sichalwe, who is the current Chawama member of parliament, and his Justice counterpart Given Lubinda.