President Lungu Open To Discussion With Zambians In Diaspora – Ambassador Lombe

Lusaka ~ Sun, 04 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary for International Relations and Cooperation (IR&C), Ambassador Chalwe Lombe, says President Edgar Lungu is committed to meeting and engaging with Zambians in the Diaspora.

Ambassador Lombe says President Lungu is open to discussions with the Zambians in the Diaspora in a bid to successfully implement the Diaspora Policy.

Speaking when he addressed Zambians in South Africa ,Madagascar and Lesotho during a Diaspora Virtual Engagement, Ambassador Lombe says having discussions with the Diaspora will create a platform to exchange ideas on how the Diaspora Policy should be successfully implemented.

He noted the challenges faced by Zambians in the Diaspora such as the lack of access to national documentation and feedback.

Ambassador Lombe says it is for this reason that the Diaspora Policy has been put in place to ensure that those in the Diaspora participates in matters that concern them.

He added that the Diaspora desks will be established in all ministries to facilitate effective administration of the diaspora matters.

Speaking at the same meeting, Department of National Registration, Passport and Citizenship Principal Registrar Mr Peter Moyo said they will be implementing the Integrated National Registration Information System to assign a unique identifier at birth and link identity to the biometrics.

Mr Moyo said this will provide a secure and efficient identity management system for the country.

He adds that it will create linkages among identity systems ranging from birth registration, national registrations and passports.

Mr Moyo further encouraged Zambians in the Diaspora to ensure that all their identity documents are up to date.

And Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Major General Jackson Miti urged all Zambians to actively participate in the implementation of the Diaspora Policy.

He says the policy was crafted with Zambians living in various parts of the world because the government realized the immense contributions that those in the Diaspora make to the economic and social welfare of the country.

Among other speakers at the meeting were Zambia Association in South Africa (ZASA)President Mr Ferdinand Simaanya and Mr Davis Pwele President of University of Zambia Alumni in South Africa

This is according to a statement issued by first secretary press at the Zambian mission in Pretoria, Mrs Naomi Nyawali.