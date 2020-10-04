President Lungu Has Powers To Constitute Privatisation Inquiry – Veep

Lusaka ~ Sun, 04 October 2020

By ZR Reporter

Vice-President Inonge Wina has told parliament that President Edgar Lungu will decide when the Commission of Inquiry into the privatisation of national assets will be constituted.

She said on Friday that it is in President Lungu’s powers to do so.

Mrs Wina said there is no time frame as to when action should be taken against a crime committed, adding that the privatisation of national assets is a serious matter which has changed the economic landscape of the country.