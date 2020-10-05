CONFIDENT NKHUWA SAYS ZAMBIANS SHOULD CUT HIS FINGER IF LOAD SHEDDING WON’T END BY MARCH 2021

Chingola ~ Mon, 05 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

Minister of Energy Mathew Nkhuwa has offered to have his finger cut off if load shedding does end by March 2021.

Speaking over the weekend in Chingola during a PF Mobilisation meeting at Kaunda Square grounds in Chingola, Mr Nkhuwa said he is confident that load shedding will be a thing of the past by end of first quarter next year.

The Chingola member of parliament disclosed that the Kafue Gorge Lower Power Station is expected to be fully functional by March 2021, adding over 720 MW of power to the grid.

Mr Nkhuwa announced that he was ready to lose his finger if loadshedding goes beyond March 2021.

“By December this year, we would have commissioned the Kafue Lower and by March next year, all the five machines at Kafue Lower would have started running and that will add plenty of energy to the grid effectively ending loadshedding and if this is no done, you can cut off my finger,” he said.

During the same mobilization meeting, PF Copperbelt Mobilisation Commiteee Chairman Bowman Lusambo assured Chingola residents and people on the Copperbelt that production at KCM will improve once the transaction of possible investors are finalized.