ECZ The Most Open Public Entity In Zambia – Research

Lusaka ~ Mon, 05 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has been named as the most open public organization in Zambia following a research done by MISA Zambia.

MISA Zambia carries out the Transparency Assessment research annually to assess the levels of transparency of select public organizations in Zambia.

This year, nine organizations were surveyed between 25th June and 31st July 2020.

Among the organisations surveyed include the Anti-Corruption Commission, Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit, Electoral Commission of Zambia, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of General Education, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Mines and Mineral Development and Road Transport and Safety Agency.

According to MISA Zambia, the objectives of this study were to determine which public organisations provide information to citizens upon request, timeously and with relative ease and to determine which public organisations utilize online platforms to promote access to information.

This year, ECZ was found to be the most open public organization as it has an updated, user-friendly website and is also active on its social media pages and frequently posts updated information.