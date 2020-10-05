Fire Sweeps Through Chinsali Hospital Stores Building, Destroys All Medicines

Lusaka ~ Mon, 05 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

A fire has swept through the old Chinsali General Hospital Stores building in Chinsali District, destroying all medical items and storage facilities worth millions of kwacha.

All the vaccines, drugs and storage equipment including documents for the entire Province have been burnt and reduced to rubble, ZANIS reports.

The fire brigade teams that rushed to the fire scene struggled for hours to put out the fire as the only source where they could draw water was about 10 kilometers from the hospital.

The fire is believed to have started yesterday in the afternoon, leaving the entire facility completely empty.

And Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary Joyce Nsamba who was present at the scene described the incident as a disaster.

Nsamba however commended the Chinsali fire brigade for their tireless efforts and managing to put out the fire in a 5-hour battle.

And acting Provincial Health Director Charles Chungu expressed shock at the development.

Dr. Chungu said burnt items worth millions of kwacha include drugs and vaccines for all the nine districts of the province.

Chinsali Area Member of Parliament Kalalwe Mukosa expressed disappointment over the fire incident.

Meanwhile, Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Joel Njase who was also present at the scene said Police through the forensics experts will do their part in ascertaining the cause of the fire within the shortest possible time.