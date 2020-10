October 5, 2020

The Ndola High Court has condemned to death a 32-year-old man who stoned to death another man on suspicion that he was

behind gassing incidents in Ndola.

Judge Yvonne Chembe found Hassan Kayinda guilty of killing Kennedy Kabwe.

On February 15 this year, Kayinda was among a mob which beat up Mr Kabwe on suspicion of being a gasser and ritual killer.

A video which was recorded on the scene showed Kayinda as a participant in the brutal murder of Mr Kabwe.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail