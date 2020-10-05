Kabimba Rubbishes Rigging Claims, Says PF Wouldn’t Have Won In 2011 If It Existed

Lusaka ~ Mon, 05 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

Former justice minister Wynter Kabimba has rubbished the UPND’s claims that the ruling party has already started the process of rigging the 2021 general elections.

Mr Kabimba, the former secretary general of the PF and current general secretary of opposition Rainbow Party, has said if election rigging ever existed in Zambia, the PF would not have won elections in 2011.

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema last week made an alarming statement and incited Zambians to rise and defend their vote on claims that the PF was rigging the 2021 elections, accusations he cannot substantiate.

However, Mr Kabimba has told News Diggers! that he does not understand why some politicians are attacking the Electoral Commission of Zambia for wanting to entirely change the voters register when they had always claimed there were ghost voters on the voters roll.

“If rigging existed, PF wouldn’t have won in 2011,” Mr Kabimba said, according to News Diggers.