Kalulushi’s CFC Company Depot Gutted To Ashes

Kalulushi ~ Mon, 05 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

A fire swept through Kalulushi’s CFC Company in Kafubu Depot, burning down everything except the processing plant.

The livelihoods of half of the community in this area depends on CFC and with this development, many of them will be negatively affected.

“Today has been a devastating day for Kalulushi District after fire gutted CFC company in Kafubu Depot (Chati). The Company has been burnt to ashes and only the processing plant was saved, a situation that has negatively affected the surrounding community and the District as a whole. The livelihood of half of the community in this area is dependent on CFC company,” said Kalulushi Mayor Rashida Mulenga after visiting the area.

“We would like to thank the Copperbelt Minister Mr Japhen Mwakalombe for responding to us swiftly. Further appreciation goes to CEC, Kitwe, Ndola and Luanshya Local Authorities respectively for coming on board to quench the fire. We also salute the fire fighters from Kalulushi, Kitwe, Ndola and Luanshya as well as the Community members who sacrificed their lives to douse the fire and managed to save the processing plant.”