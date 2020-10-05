Malawi Arrive for Chipolopolo Friendly

The Flames of Malawi have arrived in Lusaka for Wednesday’s international friendly match against Zambia.

Zambia will kick-start its three international friendly matches during the FIFA window with a test against the Flames before traveling to Nairobi where they play Kenya on Friday with the final fixture against South Africa in Rustenburg on October 11.

Malawi coach Meck Mwase has named a strong squad to face Zambia with some foreign based players making the cut as he prepares his side for crucial Africa Cup of Nations ties against Burkina Faso in November.

Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic will use an all local squad for the Malawi assignment but will have foreign based players for the match against Kenya and South Africa.

The game will be played at National Heroes Stadium behind closed doors.