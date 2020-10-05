MISA CONDEMNS HUMILIATION OF SOCIALIST PARTY SPOKESPERSON BY SUN FM JOURNALIST

Lusaka ~ Mon, 05 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

MISA Zambia has strongly condemned the intimidation and humiliation of Socialist Party national spokesperson Rehoboth Kafwabulula by a Sun FM journalist.

Last Thursday, Sun FM’s Kausa Mbasela hosted Ms. Kafwabulula from Socialist Party on the station’s flagship current affairs programme dubbed Public Forum.

During the programme, Mr Mbasela humiliated Ms. Kafwabulula by asking her personal questions such as; “who are you sleeping with?” and and “are you still a virgin in the political space?”.

“MISA Zambia has received with sadness the intimidation of Socialist Party National Spokesperson by Sun FM journalist during a live call in radio programme. MISA Zambia strongly condemns such interview tactics that are not only unprofessional, but also unfair and a clear breach of media ethics,” MISA Zambia chairperson Hellen Mwale stated.

“We therefore, urge all media houses in the country to treat both female and male politicians with equal respect, prominence, and avoid asking them demeaning questions that attack their persona”. The interview tactic was not only unprofessional but also an insult to the female folk as it insinuates that females can only be successful if the slept with men in higher position. We therefore call upon Sun FM management to serious look into this matter and take appropriate action.”

She stated that Zambia is a signatory to the SADC the Gender Protocol Agreement which calls for 50/50 gender representation.

“Therefore, MISA Zambia expects all media institutions to align their political programmes in line with this protocol. As we approach the 2021 general elections, we call on all media houses to treat all political players equally, regardless of their political affiliation, race, tribe or gender,” Ms Mwale stated. “MISA Zambia also expects journalists and talk show hosts to be non-partisan, independent, gender sensitive, and objective while moderating their political programmes in order to give every political party a platform to explain it’s manifesto. MISA Zambia is also appealing to media houses and journalists in particular to promote female participation in political governance of this country.”