Mob Murders Suspected Thief After Stealing From Boarding House

Lusaka ~ Mon, 05 Oct 2020

A man of Lusaka’s Twikatane area has been murdered by a mob after he was caught stealing from students at Eden University.

Police spokesperson Mrs Esther Katongo has confirmed that the incident happened around 04:50 hours this morning and identified the deceased as Chisanga Mwila, aged 32.

“This occurred on 05th October, 2020 around 04:50 hours along Twikatane road where the deceased is reported to have jumped into the wall fence of a boarding house in Twikatane occupied by eight (8) students from Eden University and stole an Acer laptop, Techno phone and an infinix phone all valued at K3,250, property of the students. The alert students caught up with the deceased as he attempted to flee over the wall fence while calling for help and this attracted other members of the community who descended on the suspect. The relatives of the deceased person who stay nearby rushed the suspect to matero level one hospital where he was confirmed dead,” Mrs Katongo said.

“Police visited the scene where blood stained sticks, planks and stones were found and collected. The body has since been taken to UTH mortuary for postmortem while the alleged stolen items were recovered. An Inquiry file has been opened.”

She has appealed to the members of the public to always surrender suspects to police as opposed to murdering them.

“All those that would be found wanting for murder will be dealt with accordingly,” Mrs Katongo said.