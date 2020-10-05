Police Warn And Caution Ex-Kitwe DC Over Illegal Meeting

Kitwe ~ Mon, 05 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

Former Kitwe District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu has been warned and cautioned by police for holding an illegal meeting with three other people.

Mr Mpundu was summoned by Mindolo Police in Kitwe Monday afternoon, Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga has confirmed.

The said illegal meeting was held at Luyando community in Mindolo without a permit or notifying the police.

“Yes, I can confirm that police in Kitwe summoned Binwell Mpundu. He was summoned with three others. This is contrary to the public order act on public gatherings. So he has been warned and cautioned,” Mrs Katanga has said.