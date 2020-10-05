TCZ Bans 16 Colleges Of Education

Lusaka ~ Mon, 05 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

The Teaching Council of Zambia has banned 16 Colleges of Education after they failed to meet the standards for accreditation.

The Teaching Council of Zambia (TCZ) has since closed down the colleges of education.

This means that teachers who graduated from the 16 colleges will not be recruited from now onwards.

“The Teaching Council of Zambia (TCZ) has, in accordance with the provisions of the Teaching Profession Act No.5 of 2013 Part IV: section 42(3), denied accreditation of the following sixteen (16) colleges of education for failure to meet the required standards,” TCZ Spokesperson Ngoza Malonga has revealed in a statement.

“The TCZ wishes to direct the above listed institutions to cease operations or risk being prosecuted pursuant to section 43 of the Teaching Profession Act No. 5 of 2013 on prohibition of training without accreditation.”

According to this section, “A College of Education that provides training or holds out as an accredited College of Education without accreditation from the Council commits an offence and is liable, upon conviction, to a fine not exceeding one (1) million penalty units.”

Malonga stated that it is the desire of the Teaching Council of Zambia (TCZ) to ensure that there is quality provision of teacher training in all Colleges of Education.

Malonga stated that the Teaching Council of Zambia would continue to implement its legal mandate by ensuring that all Colleges of Education comply without fail.

The schools affected include:

1.Immaculata College of Education, Kabwe;

2. Brima Southrise College of Education, Monze;

3. Mochipapa College of Education, Choma;

4.Coweth College of Education, Choma;

5. Mosi-O-Tunya College Education, Livingstone;

6. Riverbank College of Education, Senanga;

7. Mukuba College of Education, Kitwe;

8. Kasempa College of Education, Kitwe;

9. Siakama College of Education, Kitwe

10. Mel College of Education, Kitwe

11. Kitwe City College of Education, Kitwe

12. Spark College of Education, Luanshya;

13. Broadway Institute Teacher Education, Ndola;

14. Mpongwe College of Education, Mpongwe;

15. Marshill College of Education, Mansa

16. Serenje Professional College of Education, Serenje.