Govt Cancels Speed Cameras Project

Lusaka ~ Tue, 06 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

The Zambian government has with immediate effect cancelled the 17-year concession agreement it signed in 2017 with Austrian firm, Kapsch International, to install speed cameras around the country.

The project was aimed at improving road safety and traffic management in the country.

However, Transport and Communication Minister Mr Mutotwe Kafwaya has disclosed that the project was not properly handled.

The minister has said because of that, the government made a decision to cancel it and make it more comprehensive for future consideration.