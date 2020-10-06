Govt Orders Release Of Quarantined Miners At LCM

Luanshya ~ Tue, 06 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

Labour Permanent Secretary Chanda Kaziya has directed management at Luanshya Copper Mine to release its workers currently under quarantine at the Mining firm.

Mr Kaziya said this after a tour of facilities hosting Zambian workers, which he said are in a deplorable state.

He said it was unfortunate that the mining company had decided to abrogate a Memorandum of Understanding that was signed with mine unions.

“The agreement signed is very clear that people are kept in acceptable conditions, but what we have here is not acceptable, we can’t have our Zambian workers living in such filthy houses while them (Chinese) have better houses,” Mr Kaziya said.

He noted that his office was ready to suspend operations but has put in a human face to allow works to continue.

Mr Kaziya said Luanshya Copper Mine has since been directed to have all workers reporting for work under the new normal.

“The Chinese are living in hotel kind of arrangements but our people are being subjected to this, we won’t allow it. How come Zambians are in isolation but the Chinese are not, they mingle during work?” Kaziya asked.

Luanshya Copper Mine Head of Human Resource Stanley Zyambo said management has heeded to the call and workers will begin reporting for work from home.

He said management has drafted pick up points for its workers.