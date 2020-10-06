Kafue Children Discover 4 Guns Hidden Near Stream

Kafue ~ Tue, 06 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

FOUR Children who were swimming yesterday in the Kasenje Stream near Lee Yeast Zambia Limited in Kafue discovered four fire arms with five rounds of Ammunition which were hiden in a sack near the stream.

Kafue District Commissioner Gibson Sinkala, who was found at the scene, confirmed the incident and identified the guns as military weapons, which included three AK-47 riffles and one G3 riffle, Kafue Times reports.

Mr Sinkala said the four boys, upon discovering the guns, alerted passersby who immediately called him to rush to scene.

He disclosed that police are investigating the matter in order trace where the guns could have come from.

– Kafue Times