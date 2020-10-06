Kasama Court Convicts Man For Illegally Offering Healthcare Services

Kasama ~ Tue, 06 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

The Kasama Magistrates’ Court has convicted and fined 34-year-old Gerald Chishimba Ng’onga of Chitamba Village in Kasama District for offering healthcare services without approval from the Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ).

In a press statement issued by HPCZ Senior Public Relations Officer Mr. Terry Musonda, Mr. Ng’onga contravened the Health Professions Act No. 24 of 2009 Sections 6, 30 and 36 by practicing as a health practitioner and/or offering health care services without the necessary registration or approval by the Council.

Following a compliance monitoring exercise in September by HPCZ, Mr. Ng’onga was apprehended by a team of Zambia Police Officers and was convicted by the Court and fined K10, 000.00, or in default of which, he would serve six (6) months of simple imprisonment.

Mr. Musonda stated that HPCZ would continue its sensitisation efforts through various platforms, including community radio stations, in order for people who do not live along the line of rail to receive the information they need to make sound judgements about their healthcare needs and providers.

“We still have to continue with sensitisation through various platforms such as community radio stations so that not everybody who claims to be a health professions practitioner is taken at their word as a doctor or clinical officer,” Mr. Musonda said, adding, “we want the people to question the system and ask for the health practitioner’s certificates, licence from HPCZ and if they are accredited,” Mr Musonda said.