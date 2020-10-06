Micho Drops Clatous Chama for International Friendly Matches

Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic was in uncompromising mood as he named his squad for the back-to-back international friendly matches during the FIFA window as he dropped two players for disciplinary reasons.

During a media briefing, Micho confirmed that the Red Bull Salzburg pair of Patson Daka and Enock Mwepu would be unavailable for the international friendly matches owing to the club barring all their players from featuring for their national teams during the international window after recording three Covid-19 cases.

The Serb has dropped Simba SC midfielder Clatous Chama and Azam FC striker Aubrey Chirwa after they failed to pitch for camp on time.

Micho will have European based players available for games against Kenya and South Africa namely Evans Kangwa, Kings Kangwa (both Arsenal Tula), Edward Chilufya (Djurgardens), Fashion Sakala (K.O Ostende-Belgium) and Lubambo Musonda (Slask Wroclaw-Poland).

From the African based contingency, Micho has skipper Kabaso Chongo, Tandi Mwape (both TP Mazembe) and Gampani Lungu (SuperSport United-SA).

Micho said that former Black Leopards goal getter Mwape Musonda had been excused to finalize a big money move in the United Arab Emirates.

The man dubbed the Serbian Wolf said that local players will have two more test matches against Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns on October 11-12 as they sharpen up ahead of the January 2021 CHAN assignment.

Micho bared his reasons for leaving out Chama and Chirwa from his international tour engagements.

“We are having a situation where I have always looked like nice guy in front of you. I have always tried to be generator of positive energy. However all life and I am living 20 years in Africa under the four pillars of my survival in African football,” he said.

“First pillar is iron discipline, second pillar absolute order and organization, fanatical work followed by science and fourth pillar is family atmosphere based on good in this case Zambian tradition based on respecting and being respected.”

He added: “We have two players in Tanzania, the players in Tanzania were supposed to fly on Monday morning, and however they have missed the flight. We have been flexible and set the flights for Monday evening they have missed the flight and now they are asking to come tomorrow and whatsoever.”

He said, “When someone comes from Russia 10, 000 kilometres away and someone is here bordering with us, with all due respect based on that first pillar that I told you iron discipline, I could not allow that anyone is bigger than the nation therefore with my unilateral decision supported by this institution I have decided that I remove from these matches until further notice given gentlemen whose name is Chama Clatous and Chirwa Aubrey.”

The coach said he expected more from players that were preparing to salvage a stuttering Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

“We do not need to sugar coat but let us say in that instance. Let us call things right names. We wish all the best to them but there is no person bigger than the nation. We cannot allow this especially that we need to redeem the pride of a footballing nation that is according to all the people in Africa among the top five footballing nations.”

The Serb quipped, “If we have not gone to two Africa Cup of Nations, conceded seven and scored one and to allow someone that they need three days to arrive in the country. I deeply regret, with all due respect to all the problems that have occurred but I need also to live under the philosophy where I need to establish two authorities. The authority of justice where small ones like Sabobo is same like captain Kabaso Chongo everyone is the same that is justice, that no one us favourite and no one is not special.”

Micho extolled Daka and Mwepu that had been willing to board their flight to Lusaka but were barred by their club and also heaped praise on the Arsenal Tula pair of Evans and Kings.

He also noted that Sakala had fought hard to get to the Chipolopolo camp after having been stopped from travelling to Zambia.

“There are five players that have gone to the hell and barricades to pass and to reach mother land Zambia. Those players are two guys from Russia Evans and Kings Kangwa, Edward Chilufya, Lubambo Musonda and still on the way because he played Sunday evening Fashion Sakala. It has been comedy last night that they had blocked him from going it had been story finished until we had reacted with Ethiopian Airlines to allow and guarantee him as an institution,” he said.

Zambia will play Malawi tomorrow (Wednesday) at National Heroes Stadium in an international friendly that Micho intends to use an all local cast before heading to Nairobi where the Chipolopolo will face Kenya at the Nyayo Stadium on Friday.

The Chipolopolo will then proceed to South Africa where they will play the Bafana Bafana on Sunday in Rustenburg before the foreign players head out to their bases. Local players will conclude their assignment with two practice matches against Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns in their final check-up during the international window.

FULL SQUAD

(GOALKEEPERS)

Jackson Kakunta (Power Dynamos), Sebastian Mwange (Green Eagles), Lameck Siame (Kabwe Warriors)

(DEFENDERS)

Kabaso Chongo, Tandi Mwape (both TP Mazembe), Zachariah Chilongoshi, Kondwani Chiboni (both Power Dynamos), Luka Banda (Napsa Stars), Dominic Chanda (Kabwe Warriors), Benedict Chepeshi (Red Arrows)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Kings Kangwa (Arsenal Tula (Russia), Benson Sakala, Godfrey Ngwenya (Power Dynamos), Leonard Mulenga (Green Buffaloes), Kelvin Kapumbu (Zanaco), Amity Shamende, Gozon Mutale (both Green Eagles), Edward Chilufya (Djurgardens IF-Sweden), Lubambo Musonda (Slask Wroclaw-Poland), Kelvin Kampamba, Bruce Musakanya (both Zesco United), Chaniza Zulu (Lumwana Radiants), Collins Sikombe (Napsa Stars)

(STRIKERS)

Evans Kangwa (Arsenal Tula-Russia), Fashion Sakala (K.O Oostende-Belgium), Gampahni Lungu (SuperSport United-RSA), Emmanuel Chabula (Nkwazi), Akakulubelwa Mwachiaba (Kabwe Warriors)

(Credit: FAZ Media)