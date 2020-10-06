MoHE Holds Meeting with MoJ to Finalise Draft Higher Education (Amendment) Bill

Lusaka ~ Tue, 06 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

The Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) on Monday held a consultative meeting with the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) in order to finalise the resolutions of the overlaps in other statutory regulations that affects the Draft Higher Education (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

This meeting followed a series of consultative Technical Meetings that MoHE held with key stakeholders in the higher education sector on the proposed Draft Higher Education (Amendment) Bill, 2020, in order to get input that would harmonise the existing statutes in order for the Draft Higher Education (Amendment) Bill, 2020 to be effectively implemented.

According to Higher Education Authority Corporate Communications Officer Mr Birbal Boniface Musonda, the resolutions of the overlaps with current statutes were important in order for the Draft Higher Education (Amendment) Bill, 2020 not to be drafted in isolation of the existing statutes that empower certain authorities and institutions to carry out functions that should be reserved for the Higher Education Authority (HEA).

The conflicting legislations that were identified and worked on include the Zambia Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport Act No.4 of 2014, the Zambia Institute of Marketing Act No.14 of 2003, the National Institute of Public Administration Act No.15 of 1998, the Zambia Institute of Purchasing and Supply Act No.15 of 2003, the Accountants Act No.13 of 2008, the National Council for Construction Act No.13 of 2003, the Zambia Institute for Tourism and Hospitality Studies Act No. 42 of 2016, the Engineering Institution of Zambia (EIZ) Act No. 17 of 2010, the Health Professions Act No.24 of 2009, the Nurses and Midwives Act No.10 of 2019, the Zambia Qualifications Authority Act No. 13 of 2011, the ZIHRM Act No.11 of 1997, the ZIALE Act No. No.37 of 1996, and, the TCZ Act No.5 of 2013.

The meeting, which was held at Radisson Blu Hotel in Lusaka, was facilitated by HEA.