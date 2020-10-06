President Lungu Swears In Mvunga, Tasks Him To Revive Economy

Lusaka ~ Tue, 06 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

President Dr. Edgar Lungu has directed new Bank of Zambia governor Christopher Mvunga to play a huge role in stabilising macroeconomic economic fundamentals as COVID-19 has taken a huge toll on the country’s economy.

Mr Mvunga, the former Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet for Economic and Finance Affairs, was appointed by President Lungu on August 22, 2020 after the dismissal of Dr Denny Kalyalya.

His appointment was ratified by parliament last Thursday.

Speaking at the swearing in ceremony this morning at State House, President Lungu said he is confident of Mvunga’s capability to turn the country’s economic fortunes around.

“I want to emphasize that as Governor of the central bank, you have an enormous task ahead of you. You will oversee the operations of the entire financial sector as well as the performance of the country’s economy as a whole. I am confident that with the over 30 years of experience in the public and private financial management sector, you will apply your skills and expertise to among others, review and formulate policy driven solutions to address the macroeconomic challenges that our economy is faced with,” President Lungu said.

Mr Mvunga is taking charge of the Central Bank at a time Zambia is seeking an economic rebound.

Mr Mvunga, who has also previously served as deputy minister of finance, is a chartered and certified accountant with a wealth of experience from the private sector, having held senior executive roles for multinational banks.

“The subsequent ratification of your appointment by parliament is a clear indication that you are qualified for the job. It is also an indication that the people of Zambia have placed their confidence in you to turn around the fortunes of the financial sector of the country. Do not let them down,” President Lungu said.

“I am aware that your appointment generated a lot of interest from various sections of society. However, this should not detract you from focusing on the huge task and responsibility that has come with your new position. As governor of the Central Bank, you will always be at the centre of criticism. You should, however, prove the critics wrong by putting in the best of your ability.”

He said the current efforts to address debt sustainability and reduce the country’s debt service burden need to be sustained and a successdul outcome achieved.

“I expect the bank of zambia to redouble efforts to achieve and maintain stability in the foreign exchange market by closely working with the ministry of finance. At the same time, the bank of Zambia must continue to review and strengthen policies, where appropriate, to improve performance and ensure that the financial sector remains stable while inflation is brought back to the single digit range over the medium term,” President Lungu said.

And President Lungu also swore in Dr. Emily Joy Sikazwe as Vice-chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Zambia, Major General Vincent Mbaulu Mukanda (rtd) as Member of the Electoral Commission of Zambia and Mr. Mumba Tembo and Mrs Mervis Sooli as Public Policy specialists at Cabinet office.